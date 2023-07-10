 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Barcelona want Alejandro Balde renewal wrapped up before start of season - report

By Josh Suttr
FC Barcelona v RCD Mallorca - LaLiga Santander Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

One of the brightest spots of Barcelona last year was Alejandro Balde. The Spaniard was an electric full-back option that most Barca fans, including myself, didn’t really know all that much about when the campaign began.

The result is that they now need to lock the man down sooner rather than later if they don’t want any contractual problems or poaching teams. Balde’s contract ends in June 2024 and it’s pretty clear that he’s the number one going forward after Jordi Alba’s exit.

Now, Barcelona are reportedly pushing for a renewal. The reported details are that they want to extend the deal by three years and add a release clause of 1 million euros.

They’ve gone as far as reassuring Jorge Mendes that registration with La Liga won’t be a problem, something they’ve struggled with in the past. So let’s hope this deal gets done before the season starts.

