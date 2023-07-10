Barcelona could be about to give Sergino Dest another shot

Barcelona are reportedly ready to give Sergino Dest another shot at the club this season. The difficult time that Dest has had at Barcelona can be quickly forgotten given the lack of depth they have at right-back, again.

They’re currently working to get another right-back in during the transfer window, but if that doesn’t happen, Dest could be the man. The Blaugrana haven’t gotten any appealing offers for him and the tempting nature of his time with the USMNT makes it feasible to let him run with it for some time.

Barca management seems to believe in his potential, which is pretty straightforward. The tricky part is just putting it all together. The hope is that he can put it together this season and contribute meaningful first-team minutes.

Dest is back at Barcelona today, for the start of pre-season, and will be hoping he can get chances to impress Xavi and resurrect his career at the Camp Nou.