Juventus keen on Barcelona’s Ez Abde, silly price mentioned

Barcelona winger Ez Abde is reportedly wanted by Juventus in the summer transfer window.

Reports in Italy reckon the Serie A giants are keen and think they can land the winger for just 15 million euros.

Abde’s future has been the subject of speculation for a while, and it’s still not clear whether he will stay at Barcelona next season.

The forward has just captained Morocco to glory at the Under-23 AFCON and is not due to return to Barcelona until next week.

His recent impressive showings suggest he could have done enough to earn a first-team chance for next season at Barcelona.

Yet the club’s financial constraints means it would be no surprise if Barca decided to cash in should an enticing offer arrive.

The chance to move to Juventus may be attractive to Abde, but Barca will surely demand a far higher price if they are to let the youngster go this summer.