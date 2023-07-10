Alemany gives enigmatic response when asked about Barcelona sales

Barcelona transfer guru Mateu Alemany has offered a pretty enigmatic response when asked about players leaving the club this summer.

The Catalans need to make sales to help balance the books but seem to be struggling to offload players.

Samuel Umtiti has seen his contract at the club terminated, but otherwise the rumor mill is very quiet when it comes to players potentially leaving.

Alemany was spotted by reporters on Monday and asked about exits. The Barca chief came up with the following response: “Departures? There are not so many...”

Barcelona players were back at the club for the start of pre-season today, and it’s thought Xavi will start talking to those players who are surplus to requirements.

Clement Lenglet is potentially one player who could be on his way. Barca remain optimistic they can do a deal with Spurs after the Frenchman spent last season in north London.