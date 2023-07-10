Barcelona will play Tottenham Hotspur for Joan Gamper Trophy

FC Barcelona will play their presentation match, the friendly Joan Gamper Trophy, against Tottenham Hotspur to begin the season, as per Catalan Radio.

The match will take place at Montjuic Stadium on the 9th of August. Traditionally, the games are played at Camp Nou, but the iconic stadium is undergoing a substantial renovation that will put it out of action for two seasons.

The Gamper match is a friendly which generally kickstarts Barcelona’s season.

The club is currently back in training and are due to take on a US tour that will see them play against European giants like Juventus, Arsenal, Real Madrid and AC Milan.

The trophy honors the club’s founder, Joan Gamper. In the past, there was talk of bringing the match to his native Switzerland. However, it seems the club will be keeping the game in its traditional home in Catalonia.