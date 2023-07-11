WATCH: Barcelona rip down walls of Camp Nou as demolition work continues

Barcelona’s demolition work of the Camp Nou is continuing, with the latest updates showing some striking images.

The walls of the Camp Nou are currently being ripped down as Barcelona progress with their renovation plans.

Imágenes no aptas para nostálgicos: así se derrumba el Camp Nou pic.twitter.com/FZCLH5AFAG — Mundo Deportivo (@mundodeportivo) July 10, 2023

Barcelona will, of course, head to Montjuic next season, and Xavi spoke about the move last week when he looked ahead to the new campaign.

“Rather than worrying, I appeal to the fans. We need our supporters, they have always been with us and we are going to need them in Montjuïc,” he said.

“On the streets I see excitement, Barça shirts. We’re going to try to keep the excitement going.”

Yet the move doesn’t appear to be thrilling fans all that much. It’s been reported the club have only sold 16,864 season tickets so far for the new campaign and will cut prices in a bid to appeal to supporters.