Barcelona’s La Liga opener to be played behind closed doors

Barcelona’s opening game of the season against Getafe is reportedly set to be played behind closed doors.

The Catalans open up the defense of their La Liga title away at Getafe, but the hosts have been ordered to play the game without fans.

Cadena SER report the sanction goes all the way back to an incident in 2019 when a clash with Tenerife saw Getafe fans throwing things from the stands.

The Supreme Court has now ruled that Getafe will need to serve a one-game fan ban because of the incident, and it will come into effect against Barcelona.

Barcelona’s last trip to Getafe came back in April and ended in a 0-0 draw. The match also famously drew complaints from Xavi afterwards.

The Barcelona boss complained about the pitch, the kick-off time and the weather after seeing his side held to a bore draw at the Coliseum Alfonso Perez.