FC Barcelona 2023/24 gets under way - FC Barcelona

The Ciutat Esportiva started returning to normal on Monday 10 July. The first 26 members of Xavi Hernández's squad reported back for duty and took their routine medical examinations and fitness tests, ready to begin training for the upcoming season.

First training session after the holidays - FC Barcelona

Barça 23/24 is under way. There were as many as 26 players, with the numbers boosted by several from the Barça Atlètic and U19A squads, who after taking their medicals this morning were back at training early on Monday evening.

The cherry on the cake for Abde's season - FC Barcelona

Barça's Abde attracted a lot of attention during 2022/23, a season which has ended in style with the winger claiming the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations with Morocco. The title is the cherry on the cake of 12 months in which Abde has also starred with Osasuna as well as the national side.

Barca target Oriol Romeu starts pre-season training with Girona - SPORT

Oriol Romeu started pre-season training with Girona on Monday, while waiting for his transfer to Barça to be finalised. Negotiations between the two clubs are at an advanced stage and should be resolved this week.

Juventus asking after Barca winger Eze Abde - SPORT

Juventus could be interested in signing Abde, according to the website 'Tuttomercato'. The Italian club have already asked Barça directly about the player's asking price and believe they could close the deal for around 15 million euros. Juve coach, Massimiliano Allegri, is his main backer after following him all season both with Osasuna and with the Moroccan national team.

Decisive weeks for Lamine Yamal’s future - SPORT

Lamine Yamal was one of the FC Barcelona academy players who started the 2023/24 pre-season with the first team on Monday. A little over two months after becoming the youngest player in history to make his debut for FC Barcelona in a league match and making a really encouraging start, the jewel of La Masia will have the opportunity to prepare for next season under the orders of Xavi Hernandez. The next few weeks will be very important for the winger's future.

Barca aiming to get Alejandro Balde deal renewed - SPORT

The full-back is back to full fitness and as an undisputed starter and Barça are working to seal his renewal until 2027 with an agreement almost reached. They want everything to be signed before the start of La Liga.

Barca give Sergino Dest one more chance - SPORT

Sergino Dest was one of the players called up for the first day of Barcelona training at the start of the 2023-24 campaign. The player has returned from his loan spell and the Blaugrana are willing to give him another chance. For now, no offers have arrived and the full-back will have chances during pre-season to prove that he can earn a place in the squad.

Anecdotes from the first day back of Barca training - SPORT

It's a busy day at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. FC Barcelona players underwent their traditional medical check-ups and physical tests early on Monday morning to begin the 2023-24 pre-season. Fourteen first-team players and nine youth players came to the club's facilities to start preparing for a season in which Xavi Hernández will demand maximum competitiveness from them at national and continental level.

Vítor Roque: I will succeed at Barcelona - SPORT

A gigantic euphoria and overflowing, exuberant joy. This is how the Roque Ferreira family experienced the best weekend of their lives, the one in which the signing of 'Vitinho', as his closest relatives call him, Vitor Roque by FC Barcelona for the next seven seasons, until June 30, 2030, was finalised.