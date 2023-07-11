Barcelona offer Clement Lenglet update amid Tottenham rumors

Barcelona have confirmed that Clement Lenglet has been given permission to stay away from pre-season training for the first week amid speculation regarding a move to Spurs.

The players were back for medical checks on Monday ahead of the start of the new season and will now spend the week being put through their paces.

Barcelona offered the following update about Lenglet on their website.

“Clément Lenglet, who also took a medical this morning, has permission not to start training until July 18,” said the club.

Lenglet spent last season out on loan at Tottenham and the club are hoping to offload him to the Premier League side permanently.

President Joan Laporta has already said he expects the deal to go through but warned it could be a lengthy process.

There have been rumors that Lenglet is not Tottenham’s only defensive target, but Barca will be hoping the deal will go through as they really need to make sales this summer.