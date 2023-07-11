Xavi keen to check on Barcelona starlet Fermin Lopez in pre-season

Xavi has called up a host of youngsters for pre-season training at Barcelona with a view to taking a check on some of the club’s most promising players.

The club has confirmed Xavi has called up 26 players for the start of pre-season with the following players, from Barca Atletic and Juvenil A, getting the nod:

Angel Alarcón, Pau Cubarsí, Diego Kochen, Estanis Pedrola, Mikayil Faye, Fermín López, Héctor Fort, Lamine Yamal, Marc Casadó, Marc Guiu, Pau Prim and Unai Hernández.

And there’s one player in particular that Xavi is expecially keen to check on, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Barcelona boss wants to see Fermin Lopez after being impressed by the 20-year-old winger’s exploits last season on loan at Linares.

Lopez scored 12 goals and contributed four assists. It’s expected he will be a key player for Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic next season and may get some first-team chances too.

MD add that Linares “were delighted with his game, with his humility and with his attitude” and it certainly seems as if the loan has helped his development.

Lopez has already caught the eye at Barcelona. He scored a sensational bicycle kick for Juvenil A in 2022 and then celebrated Cristiano Ronaldo style.

Barca posted the clip on social media but decided to edit out Lopez’s celebration which, as you can imagine, made plenty of headlines.

Lopez has a contract with Barcelona until 2024 and will be hoping he can kick on from his loan spell last season.

With Barca’s finances in a mess, the club have already been urged to look at La Masia first for reinforcements, and it will be interesting to see if Lopez can earn some chances next season.