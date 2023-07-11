Barcelona come up with new Ferran Torres plan but Xavi must play key role

Barcelona have reportedly come up with a plan for Ferran Torres who continues to face an uncertain future at the club.

Torres struggled for starts last season and may find game time even more difficult in the new campaign if Ez Abde and Lamine Yamal are added to the squad.

Diario Sport reckon it’s impossible for Barca to sell Torres this summer because they need a fee of at least 40 milllion euros otherwise the deal will be recorded as a loss.

Instead Barcelona are thinking of trying to loan the forward out with a purchase option that will come into effect next summer. The Catalans know if he stays and doesn’t play his value will plummet further.

Sport say Barca are therefore already exploring options and expect interest from clubs in Spain, Italy, Germany and the Premier League.

Yet the big problem will be convincing Torres to move. The forward has already said he wants to stay and is hoping he can prove himself after a tough time at Barca.

And that’s where Xavi comes in. The boss already admitted last week he may have to have some difficult conversations with his players soon.

“It’s not nice to tell a player that he will play little but I have to do it, I’m the coach,” he said.

“Being honest and sincere they end up thanking you, even if they get angry on the first day.”

Can Xavi convince Torres to move on this summer?