Xavi ‘obsessed’ by teenage pivot offered to Barcelona by Ronald Araujo’s agent

Barcelona have reportedly been offered an exciting defensive midfielder by center-back Ronald Araujo’s agent.

Xavi is said to be “obsessed” with 19-year-old Ecuardorian starlet Oscar Zambrano, according to Stalin Cobena for El Canal de Futbol.

Barcelona are said to have been in talks with his club LDU Quito and are now waiting for a “firm proposal” from the Catalan giants.

Zambrano is one of the league’s biggest stars, despite his tender years, and also played for Ecuador at the Under-20 World Cup.

Diario Sport have a bit more information on the proposed deal, explaining how Araujo’s agent has put Zambrano’s name on the table.

The report also adds that Barcelona’s scouts had been out to the World Cup on the lookout for up and coming talent and had been impressed by the teenager.

Yet it seems that if Zambrano does arrive at Barcelona, then he will initially sign with Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic.

Xavi obviously wants a new midfielder to replace Sergio Busquets but is looking for an experienced option, one of the reasons why Oriol Romeu continues to be linked with a return.