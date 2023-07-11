Juventus keeping tabs on Franck Kessie - report

Juventus is interested in FC Barcelona’s Franck Kessie as a possible replacement should Paul Pogba leave for Saudi Arabia, according to an Italian newspaper.

Pogba has yet to accept a lucrative offer from Al Ahli. Despite the high salary he would get, the Frenchman reportedly is unsure about leaving Europe’s top five leagues.

However, should he choose to depart, Juve will not block him. Instead, they would use the money saved from his exit to find a replacement.

Teun Koopmeiners, from Atalanta, was mentioned as one possible signing. Also on the list, two former Serie A stars who have arguably not shone quite as brightly in La Liga: Kessie, and Rodrigo de Paul of Atlético Madrid. Another name on the list: Habib Diarra, an emerging talent who plays for Strasbourg.

Barça used Kessie as a key part of the rotation last season, but they would not mind moving him on as the midfield gets more congested with the arrival of İlkay Gündoğan, and potentially, Oriol Romeu.