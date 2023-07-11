Xavi tells Laporta which three players he wants Barcelona to sign

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has given some fresh interviews and admitted the club are still hoping to sign a right-back and two midfielders in the summer transfer window.

The club have already brought in Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez and are thought to have agreed a deal for Vitor Roque to join the club in 2024 but still want more additions.

AS reporter Javi Miguel reckons he knows exactly which players Xavi has asked Laporta for before the window closes.

The Barca boss has apparently told Laporta he wants Oriol Romeu, Joao Cancelo and Giovani Lo Celso and thinks his team can “do something historic” if all three join Barca.

Miguel adds that Barcelona will try to negotiate for Romeu, as they don’t want to pay his 8 million euro release clause at Girona.

The Catalans could also try to include a player in the deal in order to try and find a way to bring Romeu back to the Camp Nou.

Barca would then try to sign Cancelo and Lo Celso on loan in a bid to land the duo while still complying with Financial Fair Play.

