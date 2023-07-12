Laporta reveals Xavi’s plans for Ansu Fati at Barcelona

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has offered an update on Ansu Fati’s future at the club and thinks he will get more chances to impress next season.

Fati has been heavily linked with an exit this summer, although those rumors have gone quiet as the youngster has seemingly made it clear he’s not moving.

Laporta spoke to Mundo Deportivo about Fati and says that Xavi is planning on giving the youngster more chances next season and is planning more rotation.

“He wants to succeed at Barça. He has a gift, which is as a scorer. Xavi told me that in training the ones who score the most goals are Lewandowski and Ansu. He comes off an injury, he had a relapse. What De la Fuente said is true and he reconfirmed to me at the Federation Assembly, that he is like never before and like a bull.

“Ansu wants to succeed at Barça, Xavi is determined to give him opportunities. There are players ahead but we must make rotation the norm and not rotate out of necessity as has happened this season.

“It is one of the pending subjects: make a rotation to avoid more injuries. We have Raphinha, Dembélé, Ansu, Lewandowski, Abde and Ferran. It’s very nice.

Ansu only started 12 La Liga games last season and has been advised by his father to move on and seek a new challenge. However, the 20-year-old has said he wants to stay and finished last season on a high after helping Spain win the Nations League.