Pedri shows off his muscles and looks raring to go on return to Barcelona for pre-season

Barcelona midfielder Pedri is back in pre-season training ahead of the new campaign and looks to be in great shape.

The Catalan giants shared a picture of the 20-year-old and it’s easy to see that he’s been putting in some hours in the gym.

It’s quite the change from how Pedri looked three years ago.

Pedri 2023 vs Pedri 2020. pic.twitter.com/tnvQRC2ypg — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) July 11, 2023

Pedri missed the end of last season through injury and Barcelona will be hoping that physical problems are not an issue in the new campaign.

Xavi has already spoken about the midfielder and how he is expecting more from the Spain international next season in an interview.

“I want him to be more involved. Now he averages 70 or 80 passes a game, and I want 100 or 110. When Pedri has the ball, my heart rate drops. He goes up with the other players. I am convinced he will mark an era.”

Pedri is one of the first names on Xavi’s teamsheet when fit, although it will be interesting to see how Xavi lines up his midfield now Sergio Busquets has left and Ilkay Gundogan has arrived.