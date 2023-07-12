Cranes for the Spotify Camp Nou works unloaded at the port of Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Work continues on demolishing the Spotify Camp Nou third tier, and the six cranes for raising and building the new structure have arrived at the port of Barcelona.

Second day at the Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

Tuesday is the second day back at work for the men's football team at the Ciutat Esportiva. Following their medicals the day before and a training session in the evening, this was the first morning workout in the intense summer heat.

Barcelona set sights on an Eintracht Frankfurt youngster - SPORT

Despite the disappointment of Turkish midfielder Arda Güler's move to Real Madrid, Barcelona are not giving up on bringing in young talent. The latest to be fixated upon is Turkish-German winger Kebir Ali Canpolat, who plays for Eintracht Frankfurt's youth team.

Araujo's agent offers Zambrano to Barcelona - SPORT

In the context of their economic difficulties, FC Barcelona is obliged to detect young talent before it 'explodes' onto the scene. The club cannot afford to sign proven players at the highest level for big fees and that is why in recent years it has opted for promising young players, 'veterans' or free agents. The club's sporting management has had to juggle to reinforce the squad led by Xavi Hernandez.

Barcelona's pact with goalkeeper Arnau Tenas - SPORT

Arnau Tenas had an extraordinary European Under-21 Championship. He has been one of the most outstanding players of 'La Rojita', runners-up in the continental competition. The goalkeeper from Vic, without a team after FC Barcelona did not execute the clause to automatically renew him, has managed to isolate himself from the rumours about his future and prove that he is a very valuable and interesting goalkeeper for the future.

Deco was sold out during the Arda Guler negotiations - SPORT

Barça lost Arda Güler at the last minute in a twist of script that even the club itself did not expect. Deco travelled to Turkey believing that the deal was half done due to a previous agreement with Fenerbahce, who closed everything with Barça, keeping the trump card of having the player on loan for a season. He was misinformed internally.

Ferran Torres: A loan may be Barcelona's solution - SPORT

There will be sales as the market progresses. They are absolutely necessary to comply with the salary limit. Barça are working on the options of Lenglet, Kessié and, perhaps, Abde, completely ruling out a departure for Ansu Fati and leaving the door open for Ferran Torres to go, although his transfer out on a permanent basis is considered impossible. With the former Manchester City player, the club is working on a loan move, with an option to buy in the hope that he can raise his value elsewhere.