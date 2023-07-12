Barcelona confirm Tottenham as oppponents for Gamper Trophy

Barcelona have confirmed details for the Gamper Trophy and will play Tottenham on August 8 at Montjuic in the traditional curtain raiser.

The game comes after Barca’s pre-season tour of the United States and will be the team’s final friendly before their first game of the new campaign.

Barcelona are due to begin the defense of their La Liga title on August 13 away at Getafe, although there will be no fans present for the fixture.

The Gamper!

Tottenham have played in the Gamper Trophy before, back in 1986 when there were four teams involved, but haven’t played Barca at Montjuic before.

Spurs are under new management after appointing Ange Postecoglou as their new coach, and he will be aiming for an improvement after a disappointing campaign last year.

Postecoglou will also be hoping to keep hold of top scorer Harry Kane who is currently being heavily linked with a summer move to Bayern Munich.