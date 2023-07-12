Laporta confirms Barcelona’s plans for ‘cheeky’ Ez Abde after loan return

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that Xavi wants Ez Abde in his first team next season and will give the youngster the chance to impress.

Abde is set to return for pre-season next week after captaining Morocco’s Under-23 side to AFCON glory.

There had been speculation that Barca could look to sell Abde, following a bright season on loan, but Laporta says the plan is for him to stay.

“The idea is for him to be in the first team. Xavi has told us that he wants him and I am very happy. First for him, because he is a cheeky player and when he was with us he did very well. The stage in Osasuna has gone very well for him in his training, he is young,” he said. “Second, because it connects us with Morocco. Barça is a global club and it is good for us to have a Moroccan player. He is a talented player, who did very well in the sub-23 Africa cup, being the captain. “I am very glad that he won and that he came with enthusiasm. He will join on the 17th and I am very happy to have him in the first team. Source | L’Esportiu

The decision means that Xavi will be well stocked for options on the left of the attack for next season, with Abde set to compete with Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati for the spot.