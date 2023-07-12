OFFICIAL: Barcelona confirm deal agreed for Vitor Roque

Barcelona have officially announced the signing of Brazilian teenager Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense.

The Catalan giants have confirmed Vitor Roque will arrive at the club in time for next season and will sign a long-term deal at the Camp Nou.

Here’s the official statement:

“FC Barcelona and Club Athletico Paranaense have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Victor Hugo Roque Ferreira, better known as Victor Roque,” said the club.

“The player is expected to join the Club for the 2024/25 season and will sign a contract until the 2030/31 season with a buy out clause of 500 million euros.”

There’s no mention of the fee involved from Barcelona, but it’s previously been reported the club will pay an initial 30 million euros plus add-ons.

Welcome to Barcelona, Vitor Roque!