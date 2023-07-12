Girona send Barcelona strong message about Oriol Romeu

Girona have issued a pretty strong statement about Oriol Romeu amid speculation that Barcelona are closing in on a deal for the midfielder.

Pere Guardiola, the club chairman (and yes Pep’s brother), has warned the Catalans off Romeu and made it clear his team do not want to sell.

“If Barça wants to do us a favor, they would not sign Oriol. We’re planning the season with him at the club,” he said. “Around 17-18 days ago we spoke with Mateu to find out what the situation was and two days ago we arranged to see each other soon. We have said from the first day that we are planning the season with him. Oriol has a contract with us.”

Reports from Spain on Wednesday had suggested Barca were in advanced talks for Romeu and that a deal was close, but Guardiola’s comments suggest that is not the case.

Romeu has emerged as Barca’s favored option to replace Sergio Busquets this summer, with the midfielder having an 8 million euro release clause in his contract.

Barca president Joan Laporta has already admitted that Romeu is a target and added that Xavi would also quite like Joao Cancelo and Giovani Lo Celso this summer too.