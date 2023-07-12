Pablo Torres close to leaving Barcelona on loan

Barcelona are reportedly in advanced talks with Pablo Torre over a loan move to Girona.

The Catalans are keen to loan Torre out to continue his development after he spent the majority of his debut campaign on the bench.

Relevo are now reporting that Torre could be heading to Girona for the 2023-24 campaign following talks with the club.

Torre is said to be looking forward to going out on loan but does have some other options on the table currently.

Yet Barcelona would rather he went to Girona as it may help the Catalans in their pursuit of midfielder Oriol Romeu.

Girona have already warned Barcelona off Romeu but have also conceded there are more talks planned with Mateu Alemany.

Torre made just three starts for Barcelona in all competitions last season and clearly needs some regular game time next season to get his promising career back on track.