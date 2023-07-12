‘Vitor Roque only wanted Barcelona’ - agent says Tottenham and Man Utd tried to hijack deal

Vitor Roque’s agent has said that Manchester United and Tottenham both tried to hijack Barcelona’s deal for Vitor Roque.

The Catalans confirmed on Wednesday that they have reached an agreement for the Brazilian, with the youngster expected to arrive at the club next year.

Andre Cury has said that the two Premier League clubs sent better offers than Barcelona, but Vitor Roque only wanted to sign for one club, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

“I can confirm that English clubs tried to hijack Roque deal,” he said.

“Tottenham and Manchester United sent important bids, way better than Barça; close to €100m.

“Vitor only wanted Barça, there was no chance to change his mind.”

Barcelona’s latest signing has already sent out a brief message to fans, making it clear how excited he is to sign for Xavi’s side.

“Culers, I’m very happy to sign with Barça,” he told the club’s media. “It’s a dream come true. Tigrinho is coming to Barcelona. See you soon. Força Barça!”