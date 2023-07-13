Laporta tells Barcelona fans what to expect from new signing Vitor Roque

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has told fans to expect “goals” from new signing Vitor Roque after the club confirmed on Wednesday a deal has been agreed for the Brazilian.

Fans will have to wait until next season to see the club’s latest signing in action, and Laporta has offered some more insight into what to expect from Vitor Roque.

“He very much has his own style. You can’t really compare him with [retired Brazil strikers] Ronaldo or Romario. He is someone that is deadly with both feet inside the box,” he said. “He is different to what we have had here before. If you had to compare him to anyone, it would be Ronaldo, who was a force of nature with us. [Roque] has bags of potential, is young, powerful and Brazilian.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

Vitor Roque is Barca’s third signing of the summer transfer window and follows Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez in making the move to the Camp Nou.