Barcelona ‘want to try’ to sign Bernardo Silva from Man City

Barcelona have been regularly linked with a move for Bernardo Silva and it seems this summer is absolutely no different.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting Xavi has made the Manchester City midfielder his latest “number one priority” even though he knows it will be very difficult to do a deal.

The report reckons Bernardo is crazy about Barcelona, and Pep Guardiola won’t stand in his way if he wants to leave and head to the Camp Nou.

Quite how Barca plan to afford such a deal remains to be seen, particularly when the club can’t register latest signing Vitor Roque right now.

MD reckon a loan with a mandatory purchase option is Barca’s current plan but you suspect that may not convince City, particularly with other clubs keen on the Portugal international.

There is said to be interest in Bernardo from Saudi Arabia and PSG - with clubs willing to offer a lot more money than Barcelona can.

Bernardo’s dad has previously claimed that Barcelona made an offer last summer for the midfielder but it came too late to be taken into consideration.

Pep Guardiola has also spoken about the rumors and admitted that Bernardo “really likes” Barcelona but that he wants him to stay.

Barcelona have already tempted Ilkay Gundogan away from City on a free transfer, but it’s really difficult to see how they could afford to bring in Bernardo this summer too.