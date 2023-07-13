Another right-back target? Barcelona linked with Pablo Maffeo

Barcelona’s search for a new right-back continues and has now led the Catalan giants to sunny Mallorca and Pablo Maffeo.

Diario Sport reckon that Maffeo has become a contender after a fine season with Mallorca and because he fits the profile that Barcelona are looking for right now.

Perhaps more importantly, he’s likely to be a low-cost option and significantly cheaper than Real Valladolid’s Ivan Fresneda.

It’s thought that Maffeo is currently valued at around 8 million euros which may possibly be within the club’s reach this summer.

Sport also warn that Maffeo is not a priority as things stand, but he may become an option depending on how things go in the rest of the window.

Fresneda has emerged as Barca’s favored option, but his release clause is set at 20m euros, and the Catalans don’t want to pay that much.

Joao Cancelo has also been linked with a move to Barcelona, although he may be another player who is simply too expensive this summer.