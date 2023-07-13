IN PICS: Barcelona return to pre-season training ahead of 2023-24 season

Barcelona have returned to training this week ahead of the start of the new La Liga campaign in August.

Xavi’s side will train this week before heading out to the United States for their pre-season tour and fixtures against Juventus, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Milan.

Barcelona will then head back home to take on Tottenham in the Gamper Trophy before kicking off their title defense against Getafe on August 13.

Xavi has already spoken about the upcoming campaign and his ambitions.

“You turn your head and think about what to improve. The collective game, be more competitive, the pending issue of the Champions League,” he said.

“We have that spirit of revenge. That leap in quality is missing. The reinforcements that are going to come believe that they will improve the squad.”

Barcelona have already strengthened by adding Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez to the squad for next season but are expected to try and bring in more players before the window closes.