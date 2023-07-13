 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

IN PICS: Barcelona return to pre-season training ahead of 2023-24 season

The champions are back to work

  • The team Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Casado and Alonso join Araujo and Roberto Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Lamine Yamal joins in with the first team Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Barca’s new captain? Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Xavi shares a jokes with his players Photo by Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • Eric Garcia and Sergino Dest have work to do Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Balde’s back! Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Raphinha looking thoughtful Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • The Boss Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Nico Gonzalez - will he stay or will he go? Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Welcome back to Ronald Araujo! Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Nico looks confused Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Barcelona Atletic new boy Mikayil Faye Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Pedri and Ferran Torres Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Xavi watches on Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Pablo Torre - heading out on loan soon? Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Still got it Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Smiles for the camera! Photo by Urbanandsport/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • A handshake for Ferrran Photo by Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
  • Inaki Pena joins in the action Photo by Adria Puig/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Barcelona have returned to training this week ahead of the start of the new La Liga campaign in August.

Xavi’s side will train this week before heading out to the United States for their pre-season tour and fixtures against Juventus, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Milan.

Barcelona will then head back home to take on Tottenham in the Gamper Trophy before kicking off their title defense against Getafe on August 13.

Xavi has already spoken about the upcoming campaign and his ambitions.

“You turn your head and think about what to improve. The collective game, be more competitive, the pending issue of the Champions League,” he said.

“We have that spirit of revenge. That leap in quality is missing. The reinforcements that are going to come believe that they will improve the squad.”

Barcelona have already strengthened by adding Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez to the squad for next season but are expected to try and bring in more players before the window closes.

