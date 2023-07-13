Pre-season work continues at the Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

Pre-season work continues at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. After the double session on Tuesday, Barça completed their fourth training session of pre-season, this time at 7.30pm CEST.

FC Barcelona to face Tottenham Hotspur in the Gamper game - FC Barcelona

The 58th Joan Gamper Trophy game will see FC Barcelona take on Tottenham Hotspur with the English side the guests for the first match at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys for Xavi Hernández's team. The fixture will take place on 8 August at 8pm CEST with the Premier League side coached by Australian Ange Postecoglou.

Previous games with Tottenham Hotspur - FC Barcelona

Tottenham Hotspur will be the guests at the 58th Joan Gamper Trophy on August 8 at the Olympic Stadium, the second time Spurs have contested the event following their first appearance in 1986. However, in those days the four-team format meant Barça didn't actually get to play them. But there have been other times over the years when the two historic giants have met.

FC Barcelona sign Vitor Roque - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona and Club Athletico Paranaense have reached an agreement for the transfer of the player Victor Hugo Roque Ferreira, better known as Victor Roque. The player is expected to join the Club for the 2024/25 season and will sign a contract until the 2030/31 season with a buy out clause of 500 million euros.

Vitor Roque: Did you know? - FC Barcelona

There's a brand new Brazilian on the way to Barça. His name is Vitor Roque and he's arriving from Club Athletico Paranaense. So here are ten things you'll need to know about the highly promising striker.

Julian Araujo on song and directly heading to Barcelona's US tour? - SPORT

It's been a busy summer for Julián Araujo. The California-born player has been practically non-stop since he joined up with the Mexican national team at the beginning of June. First with the Nations League (Mexico finished third) and then with the Gold Cup entering its final stretch.

Pablo Torre, a real option for Girona on loan - SPORT

Pablo Torre and Barça continue to beat around the bush. The player is clear that this season he needs a loan move that will allow him to accumulate the necessary minutes to confirm the qualitative leap that is expected of him. Both the player and the Catalan giants have an extensive list of suitors vying to sign him. Girona have the advantage, but the final decision has not yet been taken.

Joan Laporta interview: Complete transcription of SPORT’s sit-down - SPORT

The Camp Nou offices are one of the few buildings still standing in the middle of the stadium's redevelopment. Joan Laporta has his own office in this building, where he welcomed SPORT to talk about Barça. "There are few people who have the whole club in their heads. One of them is me," claimed the president. And he proved it during this interview, which lasted over an hour.

Deal sealed with Oriol Romeu for Barca return - SPORT

Oriol Romeu is one step away from becoming a new FC Barcelona player. The Blaugrana are at an advanced stage of negotiations with Girona, with the transfer expected to be completed in the next few hours, while all the details have already been agreed with the midfielder.

Offer arrives from Saudi football for Barca winger Raphinha - SPORT

Barça continue to work on the summer transfer market, focusing not only on bringing in new players but also on releasing those who are not essential. Raphinha, a player whose continuity has been in doubt, could be the next to board the gravy train of Saudi football.