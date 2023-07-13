IN PICS: Barcelona unveil Inigo Martinez after free transfer move

Inigo Martinez was unveiled at Barcelona on Thursday following his move on a free transfer from Athletic Club.

The defender has signed a deal that runs until 2025 and will hope he can make an impact at the club next season.

“I’ve come to work as hard as anyone and to win as many titles as possible,” he said at a press conference.

“I am very happy to be part of this great family. Those who know me know what I can contribute, I would perhaps highlight my competitive nature.

“The team-mates and all the people who work in this great club are helping me a lot. Ihave been settling in these days, I met a lot of new people. But from minute one the treatment has been exceptional. It couldn’t be any better. I’m looking forward to playing with the team.”

Martinez is currently recovering from injury but did say he was hoping to resume full training soon. He could make his debut for the club on Barca’s upcoming pre-season tour, with Juventus their first opponents in the United States.