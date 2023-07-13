 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

IN PICS: Barcelona unveil Inigo Martinez after free transfer move

By Barca Blaugranes Staff
  • Eyes on the ball Photo by Marc Graupera / AFP7 via Getty Images
  • Inigo rocking Barca’s new kit Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Martinez spoke about his move at a press conference Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Inigo poses with Joan Laporta Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • The gang Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • The newest Culer Photo by Marc Graupera / AFP7 via Getty Images
  • Inigo poses with some of Barca’s Summer Camp Kids Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Martinez and family Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Smile! Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Looking good Photo by Marc Graupera / AFP7 via Getty Images
  • The handshake Photo by Marc Graupera / AFP7 via Getty Images
  • Martinez signs his contract Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Inigo receives his membership card Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Why so serious? Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Control Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images
  • Barca get the thumbs up Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images

Inigo Martinez was unveiled at Barcelona on Thursday following his move on a free transfer from Athletic Club.

The defender has signed a deal that runs until 2025 and will hope he can make an impact at the club next season.

“I’ve come to work as hard as anyone and to win as many titles as possible,” he said at a press conference.

“I am very happy to be part of this great family. Those who know me know what I can contribute, I would perhaps highlight my competitive nature.

“The team-mates and all the people who work in this great club are helping me a lot. Ihave been settling in these days, I met a lot of new people. But from minute one the treatment has been exceptional. It couldn’t be any better. I’m looking forward to playing with the team.”

Martinez is currently recovering from injury but did say he was hoping to resume full training soon. He could make his debut for the club on Barca’s upcoming pre-season tour, with Juventus their first opponents in the United States.

