Mateu Alemany reveals when Barcelona decided to sign Inigo Martinez

Barcelona’s Mateu Alemany has been talking about Inigo Martinez after the defender was officially unveiled as a new player at the club.

Alemany made it clear that Barca have been following the center-back for some time and decided a while back he’d be the perfect replacement for Gerard Pique.

“A year ago we were aware that there was a need to strengthen the defense in the medium term because Gerard Piqué was almost certainly going to leave, we thought of a similar profile adjusting the budget due to the finances. The first name was Inigo’s,” he said. ”Knowing that Athletic is not a selling club, the operation was put on standby and we got in touch with his representative to do it when the contract ended. “He will adapt immediately. The Basques always have at Barça. Technique, movement of the ball, passing game, leadership...welcome!”

Martinez has already said he wants to lead the defense at Barca but will have his work cut out forcing his way into the team after last season’s heroics from the backline.