Barcelona and Manchester City receive largest FIFA World Cup payouts

Barcelona and Manchester City are receiving quite the large paychecks for their players’ contributions to the FIFA World Cup last year. The way it works is based on the number of players the club had playing at the tournament in Qatar.

The top three clubs in payouts are Manchester City at $4,596,445, Barcelona at $4,538,955, and Bayern Munich at $4,331,809. FIFA basically pays out $10,950 per player per day regardless of how much time they play at the tournament.

Barcelona are also the highest earning La Liga team. Real Madrid are fourth on the list and earned $3,836,302, while Atletico Madrid came in ninth with $3,232,203.

The Catalans had a record 17 players at the tournament in Qatar, the most the club had ever sent to an edition of the tournament.

In total, there are 440 clubs from 51 countries receiving payouts from the tournament, and Barcelona can use every cent they’re going to receive.