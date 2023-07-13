Vitor Roque’s agent claims to have another ‘Brazilian bomb’ for Barcelona

Barcelona completed the signing of Vitor Roque this week. The Brazilian youngster is seen as the next big thing out of Brazil and Barca were lucky enough to be able to complete the signing. The player is extremely talented and has the pop-off potential of a player like Neymar or on his best day Philippe Coutinho (couldn’t help myself).

His agent, Andre Cury, spoke out about his player and the type of guy Barcelona are getting. He also confirmed that there’s another Brazilian figure in the future that Barcelona can keep their eye on.

“We have another bomb for the club. He’s called Estevao Willian,” he said in an interview with El Larguero.

“He is a player similar to [Lionel] Messi, He is a super talent, born in 2007,” Cury then told RAC1. “He is a spectacle, the next Ballon d’Or. But there have been no contacts between clubs to sign him.”

#TuDiràs | André Cury llança el nom de Messinho:



️"És un jugador semblant a Messi. És un súper talent, del 2007. És un espectacle, el proper Pilota d'Or. Però no hi ha hagut contactes entre clubs per firmar-lo".



▶️ https://t.co/mgiw08ALrr pic.twitter.com/G9egrChWtM — Esports RAC1 (@EsportsRAC1) July 12, 2023

Cury also confirmed exactly how much Barcelona will pay for Vitor Roque. “The operation is very good for Barça. It has been closed for 30 million fixed and 31 variable. If these are fulfilled, Barça will be happy to pay this money.”