Thiago Alcântara interested in return to Barcelona - report

Liverpool FC midfielder Thiago Alcântara is said to be “more than keen” to re-join FC Barcelona this summer, although the deal is far from being done.

It’s long been speculated that Liverpool will not renew Thiago’s deal and are OK with letting him walk for free next season.

However, whether they would let him leave this summer and under what conditions is unclear.

For their part, Barcelona has shown they are not willing to make big expenditures in the transfer market, at least for the moment. And they are well covered in central midfield with the arrival of İlkay Gündoğan. Thiago could play in the defensive midfield position, although perhaps it is not his most natural spot.

Due to these reasons, a deal could be complicated to reach, especially if Liverpool are looking for any sort of transfer fee in exchange.

Thiago was formed in La Masia but left Barcelona in 2013 to join Bayern Munich.