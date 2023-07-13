Barcelona don’t want Sergiño Dest, João Cancelo remains priority - report

FC Barcelona have completely ruled out keeping Sergiño Dest, who spent last season at AC Milan on loan, and will instead be looking for alternatives in the transfer market, according to a report.

Dest was bought from AFC Ajax for a €21 million fee plus a further €5 million in bonuses in 2020. Xavi has not shown a liking to him since he became the manager, and sent Dest out on loan. Barcelona hoped that Milan would activate a €20 million option for him, but that doesn’t seem likely.

Technically, he’s back with Barcelona at this stage, but it seems the Catalans do not see any future in him for their team.

Instead, they hope to get João Cancelo on loan from Manchester City. However, no deal has been struck yet. Other options on the table include Pablo Maffeo of RCD Mallorca and Iván Fresneda of Real Valladolid. Juan Foyth, of Villarreal, has been ruled out due to the high transfer demands his employer is asking for.