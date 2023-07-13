‘He has offers’ - Nico Gonzalez’s dad speaks out on his Barcelona future

Nico Gonzalez’s dad has spoken out on his future at Barcelona after the midfielder returned from a loan spell with Valencia.

The youngster has been back in pre-season training this week, but his father Fran says there are offers and it’s not clear yet what will happen.

“Nico has offers from England, Portugal and Spain. He and his agent, Jorge Mendes, will decide. What is clear is that he must have minutes to play, although nothing has been decided yet,” he said. “He has three more years of contract with Barça and the pre-season has already begun. Barça will have to tell him what must be done and they will talk. At the moment he is training while waiting a bit for his future to be defined.”

Porto have also been linked with Nico and his father confirmed there is interest from the Portugese club.

“It is clear that Porto is a great club and it is appreciated that they are interested in Nico, but there is still nothing about his future. In the next few days we will talk.” Source | Radio Renasença

Nico left for Valencia last summer, despite Xavi wanting him to stay, because he wanted to play regular first-team football. It seems he could be on the move again unless Xavi can find a role for him in his team for the new campaign.