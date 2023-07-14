Inigo Martinez on Barcelona move: Every time I came to Camp Nou I suffered a lot

Barcelona new signing Inigo Martinez has spoken about his move and what it was like to play against the Catalan giants.

Martinez has joined on a free transfer from Athletic and told reporters at a press conference he always found it tough going at against Barcelona.

“Every time I came to Camp Nou I suffered a lot,” he said. “You looked at the scoreboard and the minutes didn’t go by. I’ve always ended up with my tongue hanging out because the style of the club takes you to their ground. Every player in the team performs at a very high level.”

The new signing also endeared himself to supporters by talking about how he was confident Barcelona would be better than Madrid next season.

“Last season, Barça were better than Madrid, so why shouldn’t it be like that this year?” he added. “We can do it again, I have no doubt. We have a great team with young players. We will give one hundred per cent to try to be better than our opponents.”

Barcelona ended last season 10 points clear of Real Madrid and actually won the title with three games to spare.