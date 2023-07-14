No agreement between Barcelona and Tottenham for Clément Lenglet

FC Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur have not found a compromise that would allow Clément Lenglet to join Spurs permanently.

The French defender was signed on loan last year, and he has done well in the meantime. However, Tottenham want to pay a small fee to keep him permanently. They think that his high salary means Barcelona have no interest in keeping him, and that other clubs won’t offer much more.

For their part, the Catalans think that a defender performing well at a top league has a lot of value. They are sticking by their 15 million euro valuation, which they consider more than fair.

It is thought that the two clubs have until next week to find a deal. At some point, Lenglet would be expected to board the plane that will take Barcelona to their US tour.

Barcelona also needs to complete the sale in order to pursue other players in the transfer market.