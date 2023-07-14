Iñigo Martínez: 'I know where I am and what I have to do' - FC Barcelona

Iñigo Martínez exemplifies defensive solidity. The Basque centre back, the first new addition to the FC Barcelona squad this summer, already feels settled into his new environment. Speaking at his official presentation on Thursday, he said that “I am very happy to be part of this big family. I have received a wonderful welcome from the very first day."

Reserve goalkeeper Arnau Tenas' future at Barça remains uncertain - SPORT

It's another episode in the soap opera starring FC Barcelona and Arnau Tenas. In the coming hours, as we have been reporting in SPORT, the Catalan club will propose their offer to persuade the goalkeeper from Vic to stay.

Juventus make a move to sign Franck Kessié from Barça - SPORT

Frank Kessié's departure from Barça could be getting closer. Juventus have already made formal contact with the Catalan club to convey their interest in the midfielder. They are willing to pay a transfer fee for the Ivorian who is highly coveted in Italy.

FC Barcelona pip Real Madrid to become the highest paid Spanish team for FIFA World Cup 2022 - SPORT

Manchester City, Barcelona and Bayern Munich stand to receive the most money for their players' participation in the 2022 World Cup. FIFA will payout 209 million dollars through the Club Assistance Program from a percentage of the profits earned.

The story of Lamine Yamal and his rapid rise to Barcelona’s first team - SPORT

Lamine Yamal Nasraoui turns sixteen. He has spent nine of those years playing for Barça, the club where he will soon begin his tenth season. The great pearl of La Masia can already sign his first professional contract and although he is still a teenager, Lamine faces his first year as a youth player with a background unbefitting of his age.

Barca keeping close tabs on Giovani Lo Celso option - SPORT

Giovani Lo Celso is one of the most coveted names on the summer transfer market. After his good season at Villarreal and after winning the World Cup with Argentina, the midfielder is a name desired by the big European clubs. And, as has been reported in recent days, Xavi likes him as a complement to form a dream midfield engine room.