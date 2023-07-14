European Super League: Juventus to start exit talks with Barça and Real Madrid

Juventus have confirmed they want to pull out of the European Super League and will hold talks with Barcelona and Real Madrid in a bid to leave the doomed project.

The Turin giants have issued a press release and say their exit needs to be authorised by the two La Liga clubs.

“Following the press release dated June 6 2023, with which Juventus announced that it had begun a period of discussion with Real Madrid and FC Barcelona (clubs that had not announced their intention to exit the Super League project until then) with regards the proposed decision by Juventus to exit the Super League Project, the following is announced. “Following such discussions, and given the existing discrepancies on the interpretation of the relevant contractual terms applicable to the Super League Project, Juventus confirms that it has initiated the procedure to exit therefrom, but it also acknowledges that, under the applicable contractual terms, its exit will be completed and effective only if previously authorised by Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and the remaining clubs involved in the Super League Project.” Source | Juventus

The move comes after a chaotic season for the Turin giants. Juve were docked 15 points for financial breaches but managed to overturn the decision. A second hearing saw the club lose 10 points and eventually finish seventh in Serie A.

The European Super League plan was set up in 2021 and originally featured 12 clubs, but most were quick to back out after coming in for heavy criticism from supporters and some players.

That left Barca, Real Madrid and Juventus as the only clubs still backing the idea. Juve have now confirmed they want out too but it remains to be seen what happens next.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has regularly backed the idea and said it “could be a reality” by 2025.