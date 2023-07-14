Xavi planning tactical switch at Barcelona for new season

Xavi and his Barcelona players are currently preparing for the new season and the start of their title defense after winning La Liga last time out.

There have already been some changes to the playing staff, with Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez arriving, and Xavi is also thought to be planning some tactical tweaks.

Barcelona’s coach actually has a “tactical surprise” or two up his sleeve for the upcoming campaign, according to La Vanguardia.

Xavi is planning to play a 3-4-3 formation at times in what the report describes as “his most groundbreaking and risky proposal” since taking charge of the team.

The coach has already spoken some players about his plans, including Jules Kounde, which helped convince the Frenchman to stay at the club after a season spent largely playing at right-back.

Kounde or Ronald Araujo are expected to play on the right of the three, with Inigo Martinez on the left, and Andreas Christensen in the middle.

Xavi will then play with four midfielders ahead of his defense. The boss wants Oriol Romeu as his pivot with Frenkie de Jong also playing in central midfield but in a freer role.

New signing Ilkay Gundogan also looks set to be a starter, leaving Pedri and Gavi battling it out for the final spot in midfield.

Further forward, Xavi wants Alejandro Balde playing on the left flank. The youngster will be given “total freedom of movement in attack and defense.”

Ousmane Dembele will take up his usual spot on the opposite flank with Robert Lewandowski as the striker. Ansu Fati will play back-up to both Dembele and Lewandowski.

Xavi’s Barca XI for 2023-24? Ter Stegen; Araujo, Christensen, Martinez; Romeu, De Jong, Pedri, Gundogan; Dembele, Lewandowski, Balde.

What do you think of Xavi’s plan? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!