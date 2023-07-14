 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Riqui Puig not thinking about Barcelona return after starring for LA Galaxy

The midfielder is enjoying MLS life

By Josh Suttr
LA Galaxy v LAFC Photo by Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Riqui Puig was considered one of the next big things at Barcelona. The midfielder spent almost ten years in the Barcelona system but could never get the consistent first-team minutes he wanted and needed to develop properly.

As a result, a move to LA Galaxy and the MLS was on the table. The move was somewhat surprising, it bucked the typical trend of European players only moving to MLS when they were about to retire. However, the move has been great for Puig. He’s gotten consistent playing time and developed nicely.

Recently, Puig was asked about a return to Barcelona and if it was in the cards.

“Returning to Barça? It’s the club of my life, but they didn’t give me the minutes I needed to feel like a footballer. Los Angeles is an incredible city and we have a very good team where I feel important.”

A Puig return to Barcelona doesn’t make all that much sense at the moment. With a crowded midfield, the same problem would still exist. However, a move to another European club likely does make sense for Puig in the near future.

