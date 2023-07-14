Barcelona rule out Joao Cancelo signing as right-back search continues

Joao Cancelo likely won’t end up in Barcelona this summer. The exciting full-back will have trouble finding a home due to the price tag Manchester City wants for him, and Barca won’t be able to meet those demands.

The fit would have been nearly perfect—Cancelo on the right and Balde on the left. However, economic constraints have reportedly put an end to any Cancelo considerations Barcelona were making.

Unless things dramatically change regarding City’s position with Cancelo, he likely won’t be headed to Barca. If the transfer market for Cancelo stays rocky, City could be forced to concede to a cheap loan deal that would make things easier for Barcelona. But until then, no deal.

Meanwhile, Xavi is going to take on check on both Sergino Dest and Julian Araujo in pre-season. The coach also has Jules Kounde and Sergi Roberto as options for the new campaign.