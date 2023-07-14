Barcelona fined by UEFA over Financial Fair Play breach

Barcelona are one of several clubs to have been hit with a fine from UEFA for breaking Financial Fair Play rules.

The Catalans giants have been sanctioned and fined 500,000 euros for “wrongly reporting, in the financial year 2022, profits on disposal of intangible assets (other than player transfers) which are not a relevant income under the regulations.”

Manchester United have also been fined €300,000 for “minor break even deficits.” Porto and Anderlecht are two further clubs to have been hit with fines.

The santions were all announced on Friday and come after a final round of monitoring based on UEFA’s previous FFP rules. New rules are due to come in from the start of the new 2023-24 campaign.

Barcelona are reportedly not at all happy with the decision and plan to appeal. The club will go to TAS if necessary as they consider the fine disproportionate and believe La Liga had accepted the reporting.