Barcelona in talks to loan out Julian Araujo

Barcelona are reportedly already in talks over a loan move for Julian Araujo ahead of the start of the new season.

Xavi has said previously he wanted to check on Araujo in preseason before making a decision on the right-back but it seems the manager has already made his mind up.

Relevo are reporting Barcelona are in negotiations with Las Palmas over a loan for the Mexico international.

Former Barcelona B boss García Pimienta is at the helm of Las Palmas, and it seems he likes the look of Araujo.

The report reckons that Araujo would welcome the move as it would allow him to get used to La Liga following his winter move from LA Galaxy.

Araujo is currently with the Mexico squad for the Gold Cup but has come in for some criticism for his performances at the tournament.

Meanwhile, right-back remains an area of some uncertainty for Barca. The club continue to be linked with several players but may not be able to be able to afford to bring in a new defender.

Xavi could continue with Jules Kounde at right-back, or even Sergi Roberto, while there’s also speculation he could switch to a three-man backline next season.