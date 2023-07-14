Barcelona set to land Oriol Romeu in clash plus player deal

Barcelona are closing in on a deal for Oriol Romeu and are reportedly set to land the midfielder for 5 million euros, plus Pablo Torre on loan.

Girona actually want Nico Gonzalez instead, but it seems he is going to head off on tour with Barcelona, according to reporter Nil Sola. The club will continue to push for Nico but may have to settle for Torre.

Nico’s dad has already admitted his son has plenty of offers for the new campaign, but it looks as though he could get a chance to impress Xavi in pre-season first.

Torre’s departure comes as no surprise. The youngster barely featured in his first campaign at the Camp Nou and badly needs regular football to get back on track.

As for Romeu, this is a deal that has been rumored for weeks now. Girona have tried to warn Barcelona off Romeu but it appears that throwing a player into the transfer has sweetened the deal.

It’s thought Romeu will be a starter next season on his return to Barcelona. The 31-year-old is expected to replace captain Sergio Busquets following his departure.