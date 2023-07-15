‘He has been crazy’ - Lamine Yamal impresses in Barcelona training

Lamine Yamal has started pre-season with Barcelona and appears to already have impressed many of his team-mates.

“He has been crazy!” is the word from the dressing room after the first week of training ahead of the new season, according to Relevo.

The report adds that Yamal has been almost unstoppable and has brought back memories of .... well you can probably guess who.

Yamal turned 16 this week and saw his birthday celebrated in traditional style on the training pitch by his team-mates.

The Barcelona youngster can now sign professional terms, and it’s thought a deal has been agreed and will be announced shortly.

In the meantime, Yamal looks set to join the first-team for their pre-season tour of the United States and will be hoping for chances to impress.

Yamal’s already made his first-team debut and fans will be eager to see a lot more of him next season despite the fact he’s still only 16.