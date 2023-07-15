Sergino Dest reveals what Xavi has told him about his Barcelona future

Sergino Dest has revealed that he has spoken with Xavi about his future at Barcelona and will be offered a chance to start again.

The USMNT defender is back at Barcelona after a disappointing loan spell with AC Milan where he struggled to make any impact.

Dest has already been linked with a Barcelona exit, but the right-back says he has been told he will get the chance to stake a claim for a spot in the squad for next season.

“He told me that I start from scratch and I agree that I have to show my qualities,” he said. “Everyone starts from scratch, I know I’m a little behind but I’m sure I’ll work and give my best for the team. I’ll try to do the best that I can.”

Dest also acknowledged he’s facing a tricky time in his career but is determined to think positively as he bids to get his career back on track.

“It is a difficult moment in my career and in this situation you can take two paths: be negative or think positive and I am always one of those who have a positive mentality to work and change things.” Source | Mundo Deportivo

As we all know, Barcelona are short of right-back options heading into the new campaign. If Dest can prove his worth during pre-season he may well get a chance to continue at Barca.