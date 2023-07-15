The pace continues at the Ciutat Esportiva - FC Barcelona

It is Friday but preseason preparations continue. The Barça squad for 2023/24 took part in their fourth days of training sessions in the week after a day off on Thursday.

Preparations progressing - FC Barcelona

The work continues at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. Under the watchful eye of Xavi Hernández, the blaugranas completed their second session of the day Friday evening.

Barça women to visit Mexico on preseason tour - FC Barcelona

The FC Barcelona women are heading back to North America this summer for a preseason tour from August 26 to September 2. But rather than the USA, this time they will be visiting Mexico.

Right-back Julián Araujo is close to leaving Barça on loan - SPORT

According to 'Relevo', Barça and UD Las Palmas are negotiating the loan of the Mexican player who is yet to make his official debut with the Blaugrana team as he could not be registered. With the negotiations being at an advanced stage, he might not be part of the preseason tour. His debut will have to wait for another season.

Nico González is inching closer to a loan move away from Barça - SPORT

Nico is close to being the next player to leave Barça. The Blaugrana club have already decided to send him out on loan and the player and his entourage are evaluating final destinations. It seems that the midfielder is in the middle of negotiations that could see him in Porto, although Betis remain hopeful that the player will opt to continue in the Spanish league.

Sofyan Ambrabat maintains his desire to play for Barça, talks with Fiorentina ongoing - SPORT

'Gazzetta dello Sport' explains that the Moroccan midfielder has asked Fiorentina to let him leave and that he desires to take a step forward in his career. The player has been targetted by Bayern, Manchester United and Barça. None of them have yet to reach an agreement because of his pricetag.

Barça have all but ruled out signing Man City’s Joao Cancelo - SPORT

FC Barcelona have already got down to filling in the holes in the squad with the transfer window in full swing. Lacking a natural right-back, one of the options that seemed to be gaining ground in the last few days was Joao Cancelo, the player Xavi wants.

Franck Kessie arrives in Barcelona trailing doubts and rumours about his future - SPORT

Franck Kessie will land in Barcelona this weekend shrouded by rumours about his future. Juventus (according to reports in Italy) bidding hard, with an alleged offer from Arabia and several other interested parties in England.

Away ticket prices set at 30 euros: a big win for the Aficiones Unidas - SPORT

One of the great novelties of the La Liga EA Sports 2023-2024, which kicks off in a month's time, is how involved they are with a very valuable group within Spanish football: the fans.