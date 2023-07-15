WATCH: Ansu Fati makes early return to Barcelona

Ansu Fati was back at Barcelona on Saturday, two days ahead of schedule, after deciding to get back to work.

The forward was not due back until Monday, after his exploits with Spain at the Nations League, but was back at the club for some gym work.

Ansu Fati pays a visit to Ciutat Esportiva for some gym work and to greet his teammates pic.twitter.com/2bbvW33PR7 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 15, 2023

Barcelona returned for pre-season at the start of the week, but those players who have been on international duty have been granted permission to return a week later.

The Catalans will return to training next week before flying out to the United States for their pre-season tour.

This promises to be a fairly crucial season for Fati. The youngster struggled for starts last season and has been heavily linked with a move away from Barcelona this summer.

However, he’s made it clear he wants to stay and prove himself this year, and Joan Laporta has already claimed that Xavi is “determined” to give Ansu more opportunites in the 2023-24 campaign.

After finally putting his injury problems aside, let’s hope he can get back to his best in the upcoming campaign.