Barcelona want to offload six players before start of pre-season tour

Barcelona reportedly want to offload six players before the team heads out to the United States for their pre-season tour.

The Catalans have struggled to offload players so far this summer, with just Samuel Umtiti departing after his contract was terminated.

Sport reckon that Barca are working on six exits and are hoping they can be done by next Wednesday which seems a little optimistic.

The players in question are Julian Araujo, Clement Lenglet, Nico Gonzalez, Franck Kessie, Pablo Torre and Alex Collado.

Barca are hoping to sell Lenglet to Tottenham, while it’s been rumored Torre could head to Girona as part of a deal that will see Oriol Romeu arrive at the Camp Nou.

Collado is expected to move to Real Betis, who have also been linked with Nico. Yet the midfielder appears to be in demand, with his dad revealing he already has several offers.

Kessie is another midfielder potentially on the move. There have been reports of interest from Saudi clubs and Juve, and it seems he may need to leave if he wants to play regularly.

The final name is that of Araujo. It had been thought he would get a chance in pre-season but recent speculation has claimed he could join Las Palmas on loan.